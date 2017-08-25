Focus Your Bug Control Efforts In The Right Directions

Once you get pests in your home, you'll have to drop everything and call a pest control service immediately. Not all pest control services are created equal, as some do more thorough work than others. The following article contains tips to remember when choosing a pest control service for your home.

Do you have a problem with fruit flies? You can get rid of them with a little apple cider vinegar! Pour some vinegar into the bottom of a tall glass. Add a little bit of dish soap. The fruit flies will swim into the glass, but won't be able to swim out, and will drown.

One way to kill hornets, bees, and wasps near your home is using hairspray. There are chemicals in hairspray that kill insects immediately, but the perfume in the product also keeps other insects away.

If your pest problem is noisy crickets, then your answer is as easy as duct tape. Cut off a strip and lay it with the adhesive side facing up. Place in on the floor or ground near where you hear the crickets. It will attract them, and they will get stuck on it.

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of these insects by mixing some borax and sugar. Pour this concoction on your doorstep and all around your home. If you know where the ants come from, pour a generous quantity of borax and sugar in these areas. The ants will be drawn by the sugar but the borax will kill them.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

When you are doing landscaping on your home, you want to plant any bushes or plants at least a foot away from your home. You will experience less issues with spiders and ants getting into your house this way. They will not be attracted to your home if they are further away.

If you see that there is a sudden infestation of bugs in and around your home, look around for trash that may have been left out. Bugs, insects and animals will run to this, as cleaning this mess up can get rid of your issue effectively, saving you time and money.

Store flour, cereals, sugar, and other dry goods in sealed plastic, glass, or metal containers. This prevents invasions of pantry moths, weevils, ants, and even mice in your kitchen. Do not count on cardboard or other flimsy packaging to keep pests out. Mice can chew through them, and insects can penetrate tiny openings.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

Watch out for mice around a stored camper or travel trailer. Natural repellents exist that can keep them at bay, however. Some of these repellents have a nice smell. They are not poisonous at all. They do keep mice from entering your camper, though.

If you are being bothered with mice and rats, it is time to set traps. Most rodents are attracted to peanut butter. Take a small bit of peanut butter and roll it into a tiny ball and place it on a mouse trap to tantalize rodents with the scent.

If you live in an apartment, condo, or any other multi-unit building, make sure your pest control methods aren't negatively affecting neighbors. Also make sure that your neighbors ensure that their apartments aren't infested as well. Sometimes the entire apartment or condo building is infested and measures must be taken beyond your unit.

Are you using pesticides? Are you using them correctly? When you spray outside only, the pests will just stay inside. So when you spray pesticide outside your house, treat the inside as well.

Mosquitoes can be a real nuisance in the warm summer months, and sometimes they seem to bite even when repellent is used. One great tip is to use a popular mouthwash as a repellent spray. Spray it on your clothing and the area where you will be spending time. It is a non-chemical form of repellent that is very effective.

Does your garden utilize compost? This practice can attract a good deal of insects. However, if you need to use compost, make sure that it's not near your home, and prevent children or pets from coming near it. Also, if you do not want your plants to be eaten, do not have the compost near them either.

If you have to get rid of a wasp nest or bee hive, do so after dusk. You may have to get rid of a bee hive using an exterminator. Such foams have long reach and are good for killing bees from far away. It is best to spray the hive at night when the bees are not as active and then monitor it for a couple of days and respray if necessary. When there is no doubt that these bees are not alive anymore, then you can remove the hive.

If your problem involves flies, it's best to stick to low-tech methods to control them. Fly strips and swatters are your best bet. They also don't contain harmful chemicals. Sprays should be used only within the specific parameters of the instructions for the health of humans and pets.

If you live in an older house, check your house for a termite problem regularly. Signs of termite infestation include small piles of wood dust near wooden beams. Termites can cause major damage to your home if the problem does not get addresses. Call in a professional to assess the damage and to get rid of the problem once and for all.

If you are trying to get rid of termites, make sure that the company you have called is experienced with them. These are harder to handle than other bugs and having someone deal with them that is inexperienced is not a good idea. Read their contract to make sure they are going to do what you need.

Remember, not every pest control service provides the same level of service. Some will go more in depth with their examinations, while other will simply do a quick glance and miss any potential problems. You have what it takes to choose a competent pest service, so never forget these tips.