The Ins And Outs Of Excellent Carpet Cleansing

Is your carpet stained? Are you tired of looking at it? You're not alone. Many people live with stained carpets because they think that cleaning them is too much trouble. However, you don't have to be one of them. The article below will give you the information you need to take the hassle out of professional carpet cleaning.

Are you having a hard time getting rid of bad odors trapped in your carpet? Instead of spending your money on an expensive odor remover, you should sprinkle a small quantity of baking soda on your carpet before using your vacuum cleaner. Repeat every time you vacuum your carpet if necessary.

Just because a carpet cleaner is using a brand-name product, that doesn't mean they do a better job than anyone else. Check that the cleaning company has the proper certifications. You may just want to ask them yourselves and then conduct your own follow-up research.

Often times, carpet cleaning companies specialize in other services such as grout, porches and patios. Many times they also specialize in cleaning upholstery, so it is a good idea to inquire about this. You might even be able to find a carpet/upholstery special.

You may want to move furniture yourself before the carpet cleaning company arrives. While some companies do this free, many do charge a fee if you ask them to do it for you. As expensive as carpet cleaning can get, you will want to do whatever you can to save.

Get a referral from a friend. Talk to your friends and family members and ask if any of them have recently had their carpets clean. Any information, whether good or bad, can be useful. In addition, you can be sure that their review of the carpet cleaning company is genuine, and not a paid placement to draw in business.

Make sure that you check the references of any carpet cleaning company before you consider hiring them. Do not allow cheap prices to blind you to the facts. Ask for references and call each and every one of them. You don't want to overlook the references and end up with a real problem.

Secure a contract in writing from your carpet cleaning company. This contract is your binding agreement that specifies exactly what services will be done, what the cost will be and what warranty on the finished product the company offers. Without it, you are left with no protection if things should go wrong.

Ensure the carpet-cleaning company you hire has an actual, physical address. You want to have recourse if the company doesn't do a good job, and an office address provides that. Don't hire a company that can only provide you with a Post Office box number.

You should get your carpet cleaned every 12-18 months. Even if it does not look dirty, there may be some grime deep down that has not surfaced. Cleaning you carpets on a regular basis is the only way to assure that they will look good for a much longer time.

Each company may offer a different method for cleaning carpets. Some companies have a method called absorbent pad cleaning. The equipment looks similar to a buffer used on the floor. It uses spinning absorbent pads which soak up all the nasty germs, dirty and mold from your carpets below.

If you have a pet, cleaning your carpet regularly is necessary. If you've got a high-maintenance carpet, you should keep them away from those areas or use rugs on them. Vacuum often, have a supply of cleaning products on hand, and hire a carpet cleaner to come in at least annually.

It is important to avoid over-wetting your carpet during the cleaning process. Excessive moisture can leak down into the carpet pad. This much moisture can lead to the growth of mold and mildew and create a dangerously unhealthy situation. Your carpet should not remain moist for more than 24 hours.

Ask any company you think you might hire what makes them better than all of the other options available to you. They should be able to provide you with a confident answer backed up by a strong reference list. Double check their references before hiring any specific company you like.

If you have areas of the carpet that are soiled pretty badly, you may want to ask if you will be charged extra for that. Some companies charge a flat rate per square foot, but others may try to charge you more to get rid of any stains that are heavy.

Do you know what to look for in hiring a company now? Are you confident in your decision? Do you want to get it done ASAP? Then go do it! Now is the time to take what you've learned here and put it into action, turning your problem into a solution.