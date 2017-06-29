Pests: Get Them From Your Life

Everyone wants to get rid of pests. Regardless of the kind of insects or rodents that have invaded your home, you need to take action. The best way to accomplish this is to discover the ways other folks have solved these issues, so keep reading.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

Spray white vinegar in areas where you have seen an Ant trail. This acidic substance helps to erase the pheromones that ants use to guide one another to food. This solution will not rid you of your ant problem on its own, but it can keep them at bay while you apply pesticides or take other measures.

Remove full garbage from the home immediately. Garbage left sitting around for too long is one of the main reasons for pest invasions into a home. The minute your garbage is full (or even if it isn't but it's been out for awhile), remove it from your living area and place it in the proper receptacle for pick up.

If you have a lot of trees or bushes around your home, prune them. This is a good way to prevent insects and animals from moving closer to your home, as they will not be able to transport themselves. Try to prune your trees at least once every few months or when they are getting too large.

If you need help with getting rid of your pest, give a call to the National Pesticide Information Center. You will be able to ask your questions about pesticides and learn how to use these products safely and efficiently. You should also ask about alternatives you can use against pest.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

If you struggle with bugs, see how you're applying pesticides. You could be trapping bugs inside if you are just spraying outside. When you apply pesticides outside, make sure you also spray some inside at the same time.

Reduce the clutter to reduce the bugs. Your home has many places that are utilized as a catch-all, such as tables, bookshelves, counters, etc. Take the time to reduce the overall clutter of your home and you will remove many of the desired nesting places for bugs and rodents.

Ticks of any kind are not only a nuisance, but their bite can be very painful with serious consequences. They also carry and spread several diseases such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme's Disease. Use an insect repellent that includes DEET, if you are going into in an area of tall grass or a woody area.

Talk to friends and family about what has worked for them. You might be at your wits' end when you are dealing with pests. That's when you need to take a step back and find out what has worked for other people. Your friends and family may be able to step in and help you come up with a better plan.

When you find centipedes in your home, it's likely you actually already have another pest living there. Centipedes eat smaller insects, so they are likely to have found a food source within your home. Check for other bugs to see if the issue is bigger than you first anticipated it to be.

Add pest control chores to your weekly routine. It's easy to forget the simple things that can help keep pests out of your home. Most of them can be done in just a few minutes weekly and can make a big difference. Make them a part of your chore routine weekly, and you'll be better off for it.

Do you feel like you have a better understanding about pest control? Why not try out a few of the things mentioned so you can see if you can eliminate that extra bill. You can do the same thing by yourself, and with your family, so get back in control today.