Crucial Pest Control Information That Will Help You Out

Have you noticed any pests in your home? Relax and read on for a solution. The pests you've found most likely can be eliminated with a little pest control. It might be possible to do this on your own. Use the advice below to help you get a handle on your pest issues.

Use hairspray to kill cockroaches. If you ever have a cockroach in your home and don't have any bug killer on hand, try using an aerosol hairspray. It allows you to keep a significant distance between yourself and the roach, while being an effective means of suffocating and killing it.

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

Do not assume that pests are completely gone just because you have not seen any. If your exterminator wants to come back for a follow-up, you should follow their advice. There is a good chance that there is still a small population in your home that could have come from eggs, so listen to the professional and stick to the follow-up appointment.

If you have a water leak, fix it promptly. Pests gravitate toward sources of water. In fact, most pests can even sense water from far away. You do not want to be invaded by pests in your home. A little maintenance can go a long way in preventing pests.

When you are doing landscaping on your home, you want to plant any bushes or plants at least a foot away from your home. You will experience less issues with spiders and ants getting into your house this way. They will not be attracted to your home if they are further away.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

If your home is susceptible to mice and/or rats, never plant trees close to the house. When trees are too close, rodents can climb them and get into your attic and roof. They should be about 15 or more feet from your house.

If you recycle, that might be something pests find attractive. Any recycled materials should be kept outside of the house. If you can't, rinse each item you put in the indoor trash can. It is best to use sealed recycling containers whenever you get rid of your garbage so that you don't attract pests.

When battling mice near your home, try mint. Plan mint around the perimeter of your house. The unpleasant smell will prevent them from entering your home. Sprinkle mint around to deter rodents. Most of the time, this will act as good repellent, but the mint leaves must be fresh.

If you are doing pest control yourself, make sure that you keep your pets away from any areas that you apply poison. Many products can be used around pets, but you still need to keep the pets away until these pesticides dry. Read the labels on any pesticides to ensure that you are applying them properly.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

Have ants? Use lemons. Ants dislike the scent of lemons. Therefore, start using lemon-scented products, or actual lemons, to get rid of them. Try pouring lemon-scented oil along the perimeters of the rooms in your home. Use lemon-scented products to wipe up in the kitchen. You will soon notice that ants avoid you.

Avoid purchasing second-hand furniture or toys. These items might come from a home infested with pest. Cockroaches can easily move from one home to the next by hiding in the cracks of a piece of furniture. If you want to buy second-hand items, take the time to inspect and clean them.

Make sure your landscaping is kept far away from your home. When roots crack your foundation, it allows pets to get inside. Bushes also give a good hiding spot to mice or insects, allowing them to get comfortable close to your home. They may then find a route to the inside.

When you're being overrun by pests, you will look anywhere for a solution. Luckily, you've come across the article and the best ideas are here. Make sure you put them into practice and you should be able to get your problems under control and the pests zapped from your life for good.