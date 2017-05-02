Typical Misconceptions Surrounding Bug Control Natural Solutions

Household pests are a problem for quite a few homeowners. They damage property, and they can spread disease. You must manage pest problems immediately. The following article will give you some pointers that will help you get rid of pests quickly and safely.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

Make sure that you do not have any candy lying around the area of your home. Candy is made of sugar, which can attract a wide assortment of bugs. Therefore, the best thing that you can do is eat in the kitchen and make sure that candy does not get into other areas of the house.

Always have new homes inspected by a trained professional. Some signs of infestation can be easily recognized, but there are many pests that hide.

Keep your garage, basement or any other work area clean if you do projects at home. Make sure that wood scraps and dusts are regularly swept up, collected and disposed of. Termites are not very big, so they do not need big pieces of wood to come in and start munching.

Airborne pests can be thwarted if you fix any tears or holes in screens on doors and windows. These also help eliminate pesky crawling bugs. Holes that are in your screens are an open invitation to let bugs into your home.

Always take care to properly store edible items in airtight containers. You should use glass or plastic containters with a lid. You especially want to avoid using anything that does not have a perfect seal, such as paper or cardboard.

Unclog any drains that may have clogging issues. Pests are attracted to that type of organic material build up. Even just a minor clog can lead to roaches and flies entering your home. Picking up some sort of liquid de-clogger or a de-clogging snake tool will do the trick.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

If you hear bees in the walls of your home, never try to plug their access hole. This will trap them inside, and they will attempt to break free. Unfortunately, this means that they could come through the wall, into your home. You will have no choice at that point but to exit the premises and call a pest control specialist.

Although spiders do catch other insects in the home, they are usually considered an unwelcome guest. Nobody wants to see one, or be bitten by one while they sleep. One way to discourage spiders from invading your basement is to spray the walls and ceilings with bleach. This is an effective way to repel them without using chemicals.

It is important to have your home checked for pests on a regular basis. If you have a basement, for example, you might have a subterranean termite infestation and not even know it. Get basements and crawl spaces checked out.

Hornets, wasps, and other dangerous bees (not honey bees) are a seemingly scary problem that can be exterminated easily. Wasp and hornet killer is inexpensive and doesn't require you to be near the nest to use it. Alternatively, hair spray can also be used through products designed to kill wasps/hornets are preferable.

Check to see if the shingles in your home are in need of repair every few months or so. Bugs will tend to feast on anything that is molding or breaking down, especially wood. Try to keep your home up to date if you want to avoid a bug problem in the future.

Check to see if the shingles in your home are in need of repair every few months or so. Bugs will tend to feast on anything that is molding or breaking down, especially wood. Try to keep your home up to date if you want to avoid a bug problem in the future.

This article discussed some common ways that you can get rid of household pests. Taking pest control in your own hands is usually a good idea, especially if you're low on cash. Use the tips from this article to help you battle the pests and ensure they don't make camp in your home any longer!